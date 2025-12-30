Handcuffed Georgia inmate escapes from patrol car in Savannah, police say

A man wanted on aggravated assault charges is on the run after escaping from a Chatham County police patrol car Monday, police said.

Chatham County police are searching for 39-year-old Robert Wayne Bookter, who escaped custody in the area of Chatham Parkway and Police Memorial Drive. Authorities said Bookter had been placed under arrest because he was wanted on aggravated assault charges in another jurisdiction.

Police said Bookter was last seen wearing handcuffs, along with a camouflage jacket and camouflage pants. He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 175 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

According to investigators, Bookter escaped after deploying what officers believe was a pepper spray-like substance he was carrying while inside the patrol vehicle. Police said the substance caused the officer to stop the car, allowing Bookter to flee.

Robert Wayne Bookter, 39. Chatham County Police Department

Multiple agencies are assisting in the search, including K-9 units, a drone team, and aviation units. The search remains active.

Chatham County police said a full review of the incident will be conducted. The department is the lead investigative agency.

Anyone with information on Bookter's whereabouts is urged to contact Chatham County police.