Haiti's return to the World Cup brings celebration to Atlanta's Haiti Haus

Haiti is back on the World Cup stage for the first time in 52 years, and Atlanta is playing a major role in the celebration.

Haiti will face Morocco at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in its final group-stage match. Beyond the stadium, local organizers are using the moment to introduce more people to Haitian culture through Haiti Haus, a first-ever cultural hub created for Haiti's World Cup presence in Atlanta.

The space, located at 907 Marietta St. NW, is hosting watch parties, cultural programming, food, music and community events tied to Haiti's historic return to the tournament.

Organizers say Haiti Haus is designed to show visitors more than what happens on the field.

"I want people to know that Haiti is a beautiful, resilient, colorful, deep, rich culture," said Naomy Grand'Pierre, a Haitian Olympian and creative strategist. "And there's the surface level of what people know about Haiti. But I really encourage people to go deeper, go peel back the layers of the onion. And what you'll find is just so much beauty, so much richness, so much color."

Jacques Laurent, with the Georgia Haitian-American Chamber of Commerce, said the project is also about correcting misconceptions.

"Well, because for too long, the narrative and story about Haiti has not been accurate about who we are," Laurent said. "We have from our inception, we have been about freedom. We are the first true free country."

Organizers say Atlanta was a natural place to launch Haiti Haus because Haiti is playing here and because of the city's growing Haitian community.

The Haiti Haus watch party, along with the game day fan march, is open to the public Wednesday evening.

GAME DAY FAN MARCH SCHEDULE

• 2 p.m. — Fan Gathering

Cleopas R. Johnson Park

• 3 p.m. — Fan March Begins

Cleopas R. Johnson Park

• 4 p.m. — Stadium Arrival

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

• 6 p.m. — Haiti vs. Morocco

Mercedes-Benz Stadium