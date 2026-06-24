Haiti Haus brings food, music and culture to Atlanta during World Cup Atlanta is hosting the first-ever Haiti Haus as Haiti makes its historic return to the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 52 years. Located in the heart of the city, Haiti Haus is serving as a cultural hub featuring Haitian food, music, community events and an official watch party for Haiti's final group-stage match against Morocco. Organizers say the goal is to celebrate Haiti's culture, history and people while bringing fans together during one of the world's biggest sporting events.