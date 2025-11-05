Gwinnett's County's 40-foot Christmas tree snaps during setup; Thanksgiving lighting remains on schedule

Holiday setup in Gwinnett County didn't go entirely as planned Tuesday morning when workers accidentally broke part of the 40-foot Christmas tree while raising it outside the Gwinnett Historic Courthouse.

The Norway spruce, brought in from Sugar Mountain, North Carolina, is the centerpiece of the county's annual Christmas celebration. Workers and Santa Claus were on-site when the upper portion of the tree snapped during installation. No injuries were reported.

Santa looks on while workers lift the 40-foot Norway spruce tree in front of the Gwinnett County Courthouse.

Officials say the damage is minor and won't delay holiday plans. The broken top will be repurposed as a smaller tree to be displayed next to the main one. Crews continued working to secure and prepare the tree for decoration shortly after the mishap.

The Great Tree will be officially lit on Thanksgiving evening on the courthouse lawn. Santa is scheduled to light the tree and then greet visitors inside his living room at the courthouse.

County officials called the break a "hiccup" in an otherwise smooth setup and said the tree will be ready to welcome families for the start of the holiday season.