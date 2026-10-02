Gwinnett principal sleeps on school roof after students raise more than $52,000

A Gwinnett County principal is spending the night on the roof of her school to raise money to support students.

Sheri Tolar promised students at Duncan Creek Elementary School she would sleep on the roof if they met the PTA's fundraising goal of $35,000. They raised over $52,000.

This follows a week of Tolar and teachers carrying out dares like getting slimed and duct-taped to chairs.

Money from the fundraiser will go towards things like school field trips, playground equipment, classroom grants, books, and other student enrichment programs.