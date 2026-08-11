Gwinnett police search for missing teen Deaniyka Body, ask for public's help

The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 17-year-old Deaniyka Body, who jumped from a moving vehicle that was transporting her only two weeks ago, police say.

According to officials, on July 24, Body jumped out of a vehicle while being driven and ran near the State Route 316 eastbound ramp. Officers responded to the area and attempted to locate her.

During the search, Body was reported hiding between vehicles at the QuikTrip located at 5050 Sugarloaf Parkway in an attempt to avoid being located by officers. She remained in the area for approximately 30 minutes and was reported to have asked people for a ride before leaving.

A photograph of Deanikya Body released by Gwinnett police. Gwinnett County Police Department

Body is described as Black and female, approximately five feet two inches tall and 110 pounds.

Gwinnett police say she was last seen wearing a tight-fitting green romper, a bonnet and was carrying a "Jack Skellington" plushie.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300.