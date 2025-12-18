Gwinnett officers rescue missing 5-year-old boy with autism trapped in sewer pipe

Body camera footage shows the moments Gwinnett County officers went above and beyond to find a 5-year-old boy with autism who had vanished while at a local park.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said officers were called to Peachtree Ridge Park on Nov. 15 to help with the search for a boy who wandered away from the playground.

After about 40 minutes of looking, Officer Hughley noticed that a fence by one of the park's trails had been pulled up. The area of fencing was near a retention pond that had a drainage pipe.

"Right off the trail over there, there's a huge opening into the neighborhood," Hughley is heard telling the other officers in body camera footage. "The fence is like 5 feet off the ground for a good 10-15 feet."

After crawling through the gap, Hughley checked the pipe and heard the sounds of the boy moaning. He called out using the child's nickname.

Gwinnett County Officer Nunez crawled through a sewer pipe to find the missing boy. Gwinnett County Police Department

Officer Nunez quickly got to the scene and crawled into the tight pipe, finding the boy a couple of hundred feet into the sewer. While he was attempting to reach the child that way, Lt. Huggins searched for the nearest drain hole to help with getting both the officer and the boy out.

"I got you, Buddy. I got you! You went for a trip, huh?" Huggins said.

The 5-year-old boy was safely rescued from the sewer without any injuries. Gwinnett County Police Department

Officials say the boy was safely removed without any injuries.

A tracking program that could be a "Lifesaver"

Gwinnett County police have partnered with Project Lifesaver, a national electronic tracking program, to help locate missing persons who may tend to walk off or have issues communicating, such as Alzheimer's disease or autism.

The program uses personalized radio transmitter bracelets that work with a specialized receiver to help investigators track missing persons.

"This equipment is used on foot and by air, providing maximum coverage during search efforts, which may extend several miles using the tracking equipment. Search times have been reduced from hours and days to minutes," the Gwinnett County Police's page on the program reads.

You can learn more about Project Lifesaver here.