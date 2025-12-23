Gwinnett County women wanted after officers find dead dogs inside home's fridges, officials say

Gwinnett County police are looking for two women charged with dozens of counts of cruelty to animals.

Investigators say the charges stem from a disturbing discovery inside a home on the 1900 block of Britt Drive months ago.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the county's Animal Control asked for assistance on Sept. 17 to look into allegations of animal cruelty at the home.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators say they found 25 dogs, many of which were confined in small cages containing feces and urine. Officials described the animals as "under weight and malnourished."

The investigators say they also found 13 plastic bags containing dead dogs in three refrigerators in the home.

"Several of the deceased animals were in varying stages of decomposition," the police department said in a news release.

Christine Abbott and Donna Slavin are wanted on dozens of charges of animal cruelty. Gwinnett County Police Department

After a series of veterinary examinations and necropsies, authorities obtained 12 felony warrants and 14 misdemeanor warrants for 67-year-old Christine Abbott and 65-year-old Donna Slavin.

Both women remain out of police custody.