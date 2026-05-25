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Gwinnett County woman charged with murder after body found at Grayson home, police say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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Gwinnett County police are investigating a body discovered at a Grayson home over the weekend.

Authorities released the identities of the victim and a suspect charged with murder on Monday.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers were called to the home on the 300 block of Wilkerson Way in unincorporated Grayson on Sunday morning after a neighbor reported a body.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of a woman, now identified as 44-year-old Sharell Canty.

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Police were called to the home on Wilkerson Way on Sunday morning. Gwinnett County Police Department

On Monday, authorities say they arrested 48-year-old Stephany Byrom, charging her with malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Investigators have not shared many details about the investigation, but described the situation as a "domestic related homicide."

The investigation remains ongoing.

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