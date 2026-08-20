Gwinnett County wants to honor military veterans who have reached 100

If you know a Gwinnett County veteran who has celebrated their 100th birthday, county leaders want to hear from you.

Gwinnett County is asking residents to help identify local military veterans who are 100 or older for a special Veterans Day tribute.

District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins launched the initiative as part of Gwinnett's recognition of Veterans Day and the nation's 250th anniversary.

"As a fellow veteran, I know what dedication it takes to answer our nation's call, and reaching 100 years of age is a milestone that deserves to be celebrated," Watkins said in a news release.

Each veteran will be featured on a customized pole flag displaying their photo, name, rank, military branch and the conflict in which they served. The flags will be displayed outside the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center during Veterans Day week.

Centenarian veterans living in Gwinnett County, or people who know an eligible veteran, can submit information through the county's online form. Submissions may also be emailed to Neshanta.Banks@GwinnettCounty.com.

The county is requesting each veteran's photo, name, rank, branch of service and conflict. Submissions are due by Tuesday, Sept. 1.