Gwinnett County Teacher of the Year helps struggling students step back into school

At an alternative high school in Gwinnett County, getting students to show up has long been one of the toughest lessons.

Dr. Candice Richardson decided to tackle that challenge not with punishment, but with compassion — and sneakers.

Richardson teaches at Gwinnett Intervention Education Center East, where students are often placed due to attendance, academic, or behavioral issues. For years, many students struggled to feel connected to school. Richardson believed that had to change.

"We have a problem with attendance," Richardson said. "And that's why some of our kids are here. I thought, well, let's see if we can make a difference."

Her solution was simple but unconventional: the Sneaker Spirit Squad. Any student with perfect attendance for an entire week earns the chance to trade required uniform shoes for colorful sneakers one day the following week. The incentive, she said, gives students something to look forward to — and a way to express their individuality.

The results were immediate. Richardson said attendance rates are now nearly double what they were before the program began.

"We saw kids who weren't coming to school all the time," she said. "All of a sudden, now we have them come to school every day."

Students say the sneakers mean more than comfort or style. Ninth-grader Kallan Forsyth said the strict dress code can feel discouraging, but earning sneaker day feels rewarding.

"It shows I'm hardworking," Forsyth said. "I try my best even when I don't really know what to do."

Teacher of the Year Dr. Candice Richardson came up with a creative way to improve attendance at Gwinnett Intervention Education Center East. CBS News Atlanta

Another ninth-grader, Kymir Fraley, said the chance to wear his own shoes boosts his confidence. "You look good, so you feel good," he said. "That makes me have more drive to do my work."

Richardson's approach is shaped by an unusual path to the classroom. She began her career as a medical doctor, practicing in the Bahamas before moving to the United States. After taking a job as a substitute teacher, she realized education — not medicine — was her calling.

"With teaching, I get an opportunity to do more holistic healing," Richardson said. "It's the mental, the physical, the spiritual — every aspect of that child."

That mindset is evident in her classroom, where students are greeted each morning warmly and reminded that they matter. Several said Richardson has helped them through personal struggles far beyond academics.

"It's given me the motivation to come here every day and do great," said ninth-grader Shamia Young.

Michel Romero, also a ninth-grader, said Richardson offers guidance when life feels overwhelming. "She's helped me piece myself together and gave me great advice on how to proceed," he said.

Principal Brandon Bell said Richardson treats her classroom like a triage unit, drawing on her medical background to meet students where they are.

"She uses that level of care and commitment to help kids become the best version of themselves," Bell said.

Richardson also makes sure no student is excluded. If a family cannot afford sneakers, she buys them herself so every child can participate.

Her impact was formally recognized this year when she was named Teacher of the Year by the Gwinnett County School District.

"When you believe in people, and they know you believe in them, they begin to believe in themselves," Richardson said. "And it transcends the classroom."

For students once at risk of walking away from school altogether, Richardson has shown that sometimes all it takes is someone willing to walk or step alongside them.