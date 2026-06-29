Gwinnett County police searching for suspect accused of threatening taxi driver with knife after ride

Gwinnett County detectives are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of threatening a taxi driver with a knife.

Authorities say the scary situation happened at the end of a ride on May 10.

According to police, the taxi driver picked up the man and drove him to the 1500 block of Shenta Oak Drive in Norcross. Once there, the man only paid part of the fare, telling the driver that he was going to go inside a nearby home and get the rest.

Instead, police say the man returned with a knife in one hand and a pole in the other. The driver then sped away before contacting authorities.

Gwinnett County police say a man threatened his taxi driver with a knife after he was given a ride. Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett County police have shared two photos of the suspect and are asking anyone with information about the case to call detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.