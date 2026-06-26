Gwinnett County police officer fired after crash while responding to emergency call, authorities say

The Gwinnett County Police Department has fired an officer who is facing charges after a car crash while he was on duty earlier in June.

Authorities say Officer Myles Green was involved in a serious injury crash while responding to an emergency call on June 5.

According to the police department, an investigation showed that Green did not stop at an intersection where the traffic signal was not green while responding to the call. Department policy requires officers to completely stop and determine the right-of-way before going through an intersection in these situations.

Due to those findings, officials say the department terminated Green's employment on Monday. The Georgia State Patrol also has warrants out for Green's arrest in connection with the crash.

"The Gwinnett County Police Department is committed to serving our community with professionalism, integrity, and accountability. Protecting lives and property remains central to our mission, and that commitment extends to every person traveling our roadways," said Police Chief J.D. McClure. "We recognize that public trust is built through consistent actions, and we hold our employees to high standards in every aspect of their service."

Officials say Green had been with the Gwinnett County Police Department since 2022, and had been working on solo patrol duties since 2023, after completing field training.