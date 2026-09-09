Gwinnett County parents charged after 6 children found living in home with bugs, trash on floor, police say

A Gwinnett County couple is facing criminal charges after police say their six young children were found to be living in unsanitary conditions.

Authorities say the children involved range from 1 to 8 years old and have all been put in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services.

According to a police report obtained by CBS News Atlanta, officers were called to the home on the 1200 block of Sweet Pine Drive on Sept. 1 after a caller reported unsanitary conditions, describing "flies and mold, dirty, and with cans of paint and caulking open."

One of the responding officers wrote that there had been prior events at the home, including one in which a child ingested THC. During one of those investigations, the detectives described the home's condition as poor, noting rotting food, trash, "toilets with fecal matter in them with flies around," and fecal matter on the floor.

After running the information of Wicapi Rose Eder, the children's mother, the officer said he learned she had two active warrants out for her arrest in Gwinnett County and Jones Creek for failure to appear.

The incident report notes that some of the children were dirty with food stuck to their faces. The officer also mentioned the oldest children could barely give investigators their names, and did not know their birthdates or what grade they were in.

Eder was arrested and charged with violating her probation, failure to appear, and reckless conduct. Her husband, Carlos Calixto Crispin, was also charged with reckless conduct.