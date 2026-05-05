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Gwinnett County officer arrested on stalking, battery charges, authorities say

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Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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A Gwinnett County police officer has been relieved of duty after officials say she used law enforcement resources to access her ex's location.

Officer Renee Downer is facing charges of simple battery and stalking.

According to police, officers were called to a domestic dispute on Friday and identified Downer as one of the people involved. Investigators say that Downer and the victim had been in a relationship but had recently separated. The victim was still living with Downer while planning to move out.

Authorities say Downer had pushed the victim onto a couch during an argument the night before the call.

"During the call, officers also learned that in a prior separate incident, Downer had used law enforcement resources available through her position to obtain information related to victim's location," Gwinnett County police said in a statement.

Downer has been relieved of duty pending an administrative review.

"The Gwinnett County Police Department remains committed to the highest standards of professionalism and accountability," the department said. "Department resources and law enforcement databases are intended to protect the community, and any misuse of that authority will not be tolerated." 

The agency said its officers' database activity is monitored and audited for compliance.

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