Gwinnett County man charged with human trafficking after robbery case leads to arrest, police say

A Gwinnett County man is in custody facing human trafficking and other charges after police say a separate robbery investigation helped them make an arrest.

Gwinnett County police say their investigation began on Jan. 20, when they responded to a robbery call on the 2000 block of Satellite Pointe in Duluth.

When officers got to the scene, they met with 28-year-old Changze Li, who let them into the apartment where he said a burglary was taking place. As the officers entered the apartment, they reported hearing glass breaking and seeing 30-year-old Dominique Gray bleeding from his hand. Officers used a Taser on Gray after they said he didn't comply with their commands and threw his phone at them.

Gray was charged with reckless conduct, pandering, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, armed robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and kidnapping. During their investigation, officers charged Li with pimping and keeping a place of prostitution.

Weeks later, VICE investigators say they found an online listing believed to be connected with prostitution that matched Li's phone number.

The investigators set up an undercover sting at an apartment in unincorporated Duluth. There, they say they found Li hiding in a room and arrested him again.

Li is now facing additional charges of keeping a place of prostitution, pimping, human trafficking, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The Buford man is now in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.