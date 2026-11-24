A man living in Gwinnett County has been arrested months after the body of his missing wife was discovered in a South Carolina septic tank, deputies say.

Harry Capers III, 42, is facing multiple charges including murder and desecration of human remains in connection with the disappearance and death of Adrean Capers.

Authorities say Adrean Capers was first reported missing to the North Charleston Police Department in March 2020. Investigators believe she was last seen at a Econo Lodge in Summerville, South Carolina.

The investigation continued for years until detectives secured a search warrant for a property belonging to Harry Capers' father in June. A cadaver dog led deputies to a septic tank, where a woman's body was found. Dental records and intact tattoos identified the body as being Adrean, officials said.

Harry Capers III has been extradited to South Carolina to face multiple charges, including murder. Charleston County Sheriff's Office

Since his wife's disappearance, officials say Harry Capers has lived in Texas, California, Florida, and finally Georgia, where he was ultimately arrested on charges of fraud and theft.

"Cases like these require patience, determination, and teamwork, and this outcome reflects the commitment of everyone involved," Charleston County Sheriff Carl Ritchie said. "While nothing can erase the pain this family has endured, we hope this development brings them some measure of closure and reassurance that their loved one was never forgotten."

Authorities say Capers had multiple fraud warrants out of Berkeley County, a warrant for kidnapping in Summerville, and warrants for murder, desecration of human remains, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in Charleston County.