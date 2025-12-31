Gwinnett County libraries ring in 2026 early with "Noon Year's Eve" celebration for kids

Staying up until midnight isn't for everyone — especially families with young children. That's why Gwinnett County Public Library helped kids welcome the new year a little earlier.

Families gathered at the Duluth branch for a festive "Noon Year's Eve" celebration, complete with music, bubbles and a countdown to midday instead of midnight.

"Three, two, one — Happy New Year!" kids shouted as bubbles filled the room and music kicked off the celebration.

For many of the young partygoers, it was their very first New Year's Eve countdown.

Gwinnett County Public Library helped kids welcome the new year a little earlier during its "Noon Years Eve" celebration. CBS News Atlanta

"I've never been to a countdown at midnight," said Maddox, 5 — though this one came with a much earlier bedtime-friendly twist.

Library staff even helped kids practice counting backward, a skill that proved trickier for some than others. Still, the energy stayed high as children danced, laughed and rang in 2026 together.

"It brings us joy to see them having so much fun," said Sarah Snow with the Gwinnett County Public Library.

Parents said the event made the holiday accessible for the whole family.

"I'm glad they got to experience it without having to stay up late," said mom Lindsey Lastinger.

Another parent, Jesse Brace, said the timing was perfect for her household. "I have a newborn also, so I will definitely be going to bed before that midnight countdown."

Of course, no New Year's celebration is complete without resolutions — and the kids didn't disappoint.

One 5-year-old said her goal for 2026 is "help practicing tying my shoes even better." Another said she hopes "to play and have my birthday." A 3-year-old shared plans to spend more time cooking in his new toy kitchen from Santa.

Simple goals. Big smiles. And a joyful reminder that sometimes the best way to ring in the new year is right on time for nap schedules.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR!" the kids shouted — welcoming 2026 together, one bubble at a time.