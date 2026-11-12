Gwinnett County honors four World War II veterans, all 100 or older

Gwinnett County held a special program on Veterans Day to honor four centenarians. The event took place at the Fallen Heroes Memorial on the grounds of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville.

The four centenarians were celebrated with a proclamation as an expression of dedication to service.

The honorees included 100-year-old Harry A. Knight. His service included time working in the United States Marine Corps during World War II and the Korean War. George Marcus, who's 101-years old, served as a Seaman First Class in the United States Navy in the Mediterranean and North African theaters during World War II. John L. Davis, who turned 103 this year, served as a Sergeant in the United States Army in the Pacific theater during World War II.

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Geraldine "Gerry" Huls, is 107-year-old Geraldine "Gerry" Huls, he served as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army Nurse Corps in England during World War II.

Dr. Daniel Kaufman, Brigadier General, U.S. Army (Ret.), served as the guest speaker for the event. Kaufman's service included leadership roles at the United States Military Academy at West Point and tours with cavalry and armor units in the United States and Vietnam.