Gwinnett County homeowner kills man accused of breaking into residence, police say

Authorities are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed an alleged burglar in Gwinnett County on Monday morning.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the incident occurred inside a home located on Redbark Court.

The suspect, police said, entered through the rear of the house and was immediately confronted by the residents inside. A 911 call was made, and when officers arrived, they surrounded the home before entering the residence to arrest the suspect.

Gwinnett County Police say an alleged intruder was gunned down by a homeowner Monday morning. Gwinnett County Police Department

Detectives believe the homeowner had already shot the man accused of burglarizing the residence. Crime scene investigators are speaking with witnesses and collecting evidence.

Gwinnett County police are asking anyone who has any information related to the incident to contact them.

The investigation remains ongoing.