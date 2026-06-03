Gwinnett County Family Dollar employee accused of taking photo up customer's dress, police say

An employee at a Gwinnett County Family Dollar store has been charged with a felony after a customer accused him of taking a picture up her dress with his phone, police say.

Authorities say the victim told Gwinnett County police that an employee had taken the picture while she was getting a product from either a display or a shelf.

The victim reported that she "felt something on the back of her leg" and accused the employee, now identified as Jarron Parker, of taking a picture, officials said.

After speaking to the victim and Parker, the officer was able to examine camera footage that confirmed the woman's account.

Parker is now charged with knowingly using a device to record underneath an individual's clothing, which is a felony in Georgia.