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Gwinnett County Family Dollar employee accused of taking photo up customer's dress, police say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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An employee at a Gwinnett County Family Dollar store has been charged with a felony after a customer accused him of taking a picture up her dress with his phone, police say.

Authorities say the victim told Gwinnett County police that an employee had taken the picture while she was getting a product from either a display or a shelf.

The victim reported that she "felt something on the back of her leg" and accused the employee, now identified as Jarron Parker, of taking a picture, officials said.

After speaking to the victim and Parker, the officer was able to examine camera footage that confirmed the woman's account.

Parker is now charged with knowingly using a device to record underneath an individual's clothing, which is a felony in Georgia.

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