Gwinnett County bus driver convicted of child molestation for indecent acts near elementary school

A special needs bus driver in Gwinnett County will serve years in prison after he was convicted of child molestation for indecent behavior on his bus, officials say.

A judge found 67-year-old Steven Edward Wilkins guilty of six counts of child molestation and four counts of public indecency.

Authorities say their investigation into the case began on Feb. 9, 2023, when a parent walking her child to the bus reported seeing Wilkins acting suspiciously.

According to prosecutors, video taken from the bus' cameras showed Wilkins had taken out a tablet and masturbated while waiting in the bus lane at Suwanee Elementary School. This appeared to have happened on at least four different days between Jan. 31 and Feb. 9, 2023. On each occasion, officials say there was at least one student on the bus.

Prosecutors say Wilkins also had portrayed Santa Claus at a local church during the holidays.

Following the conviction, a judge sentenced Wilkins to 20 years, with five in prison. After he is released, he will be required to register as a child sex offender for life and can not have any contact with minors.

"This is absolutely reprehensible behavior and will not be taken lightly," Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. "We are committed to protecting all victims, particularly those who are most vulnerable. This defendant will be monitored closely for the next 20 years and held accountable for the rest of his life."