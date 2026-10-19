Guests return to Six Flags Over Georgia with mixed feelings after deadly Goliath incident

Six Flags Over Georgia reopened Friday after a man died while riding Goliath on Monday. Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, worked at Wesley International Academy, an Atlanta Public Schools charter school.

Visitors who spoke to CBS News Atlanta shared mixed feelings about returning. Some expressed reservations, while others said Monday's incident would not keep them from enjoying the park's attractions.

Christian Andrews, of Auburn, said the death made him more cautious.

"I was just scrolling on TikTok and I'm like, 'Wow. This just had to happen before we come,'" Andrews said. "And I was like, 'I'm going to have to be cautious of these seats and stuff and things that's going on.' So yeah, it's very sad."

Jonathan Mondragon traveled from Tennessee. He said he had planned his visit to get into the Halloween spirit, not to ride the attractions. Kariem's death further discouraged him from riding roller coasters.

"We just came here for the Fright Night," Mondragon said. "Not really big into the rollercoasters, especially with what happened."

Tina Eastman and Alexis Firlick brought their daughters from Alabama. They said the incident had not deterred them from visiting.

"Freak accidents all the time and don't have any control over it," Eastman said. "So, you have to live your life like, on the edge all the time anyway. So, it didn't discourage us at all."

"I feel like right now is probably one of the safest times to come because of what did happen on Monday," Firlick said. "So I feel like everyone's going to be on their p's and q's."

Andrews and Trent Patton, of Lawrenceville, said they would ride the attractions but focus on those they felt safest on, pointing to the restraints on Blue Hawk and Superman.

Guests told CBS News Atlanta they hoped park employees would do everything they could to keep riders safe. They also expressed sympathy for Kariem's family.