Ground Zero volunteer battles lung cancer 25 years after 9/11: "They forgot about us"

On the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, some responders and volunteers are calling for more federal support as they continue living with health problems they link to their exposure at Ground Zero.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 9,600 people had died from illnesses linked to exposure to debris from the attacks as of July 2026.

The federally funded World Trade Center Health Program provides medical monitoring and treatment for eligible responders and survivors. However, some participants say they still face gaps in care and high medical costs.

"They're saying, 'Never forget,' but they forgot about us," said Craig Sotkovsky, who is enrolled in the program. "It's just disheartening because I shouldn't be fighting for my life every day when I could just be seen by doctors, and they could take care of my certified illnesses without being taxed all the time."

Photo courtesy of Craig Sotkovsky

Sotkovsky volunteered in New York as part of a bucket brigade that helped clear debris after the attacks. He was living in Jersey City, New Jersey, at the time.

Sotkovsky said he began feeling sick in 2012 and was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017. He said he has undergone more than 30 medical procedures.

"There are thousands of people like me," Sotkovsky said. "I've lost everything. I've gone bankrupt. I've lost everything multiple times. I had to sell my farm in Georgia to move to Mérida, Mexico, and I continue to pay out of pocket for all of my surgeries and procedures."

More than 145,000 people have enrolled in the World Trade Center Health Program. The program covers medically necessary care for conditions it certifies as related to a person's 9/11 exposure, including certain cancers, respiratory illnesses and mental health conditions. Treatment must be provided through an affiliated provider, and the program does not cover care received outside the United States or its territories, according to the CDC.