Ground stop lifted after reports of strong gas smell at Atlanta airport

All departing flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were put on pause on Friday while officials investigated reports of a strong gas smell and a fire alarm.

Airport officials tell CBS News Atlanta that the FAA Tower had been evacuated due to the reports.

The alert was lifted shortly before 6 p.m.

Details about the exact nature of the situation remain limited.

Despite shutdown worries, few problems at the Atlanta airport

The ground stop was a short pause in what was otherwise a normal day at the Atlanta airport.

Officials say there have not been significant delays while callouts create issues and delays at other airports across the country.

"So far so good," traveler George Giddons said, though he admitted he had worries about what would happen next week if the shutdown talks continued to stall.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association posted a statement on Friday on its website saying that they did not condone its members calling out from work in protest of the shutdown.

On Thursday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that he understands the controllers' frustrations and worries, but said that by calling in sick they are causing major disruptions to air traffic, and it won't be tolerated.

"If we have some of our staff that aren't dedicated like we need, we'll let them go," Duffy said, noting that more than 90% of controllers have been showing up to work during the shutdown. "... It's a small fraction of people who don't come to work. They can create this massive disruption. And that's what you're seeing rippling through our skies today."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.