Flash flood warning issued for metro Atlanta, delays reported at Atlanta airport

A flash flood warning is in place for parts of metro Atlanta on Monday as a series of thunderstorms pass through North Georgia.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for central DeKalb and central Rockdale counties.

The warning is expected to stay in place until 4:45 p.m.

The agency says Doppler radar has detected thunderstorms expected to produce heavy rain across the area, with a chance of flash flooding in small creeks and streams, as well as in areas with poor drainage.

Flight delays at the Atlanta airport

The thunderstorms also left planes temporarily grounded at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Atlanta airport due to stormy weather. That stop has now been lifted.

Currently, the agency says that departures from the airport are delayed an average of 30 minutes.