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Griffin commissioners name new interim city manager days after former official's firing without cause

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Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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Griffin commissioners have named a new interim city manager days after the abrupt firing of the previous person in the position.

On Thursday, the board of commissioners unanimously voted to appoint Jennifer Freeman, the assistant city manager of utilities, as interim city manager, effective immediately.

Freeman will oversee day-to-day operations and work with the board to provide services to the community, city officials said in a press release.

"Jennifer's 30 years of service have given her a deep understanding of our City, our operations, and the community we serve," said Mayor Doug Hollberg. "She has demonstrated a commitment to our citizens and employees throughout her career. The Board is confident in her ability to lead our organization and advance our vision of Griffin as a model of excellence in local government during this interim period."

Freeman's appointment comes after the city terminated former City Manager Jessica O'Connor by a 4-to-3 vote during a meeting on Tuesday.

In the public notice declaring O'Connor's firing, the board said its members gathered to hear a presentation from the city's police department over its policy compliance. Following that, the board entered executive session, after which the vote to terminate O'Connor without cause happened.

Officials have not shared details about the reasons for the vote.

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