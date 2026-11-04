Gov. Kemp won't call special session to limit executive powers or redraw Georgia maps

Gov. Brian Kemp says he will not call Georgia lawmakers back into a special session to limit executive branch powers or redraw voting districts following Tuesday's election.

"The voters of our state have spoken," Kemp said in a statement Wednesday. "As long as I'm governor, we will always respect the results of secure, accessible, and fair elections, and also abide by the laws and constitution of our state."

Kemp left open the possibility that lawmakers may need to address budget issues before their regular session begins in January. He said his office would continue reviewing the state's finances and updating legislative leaders.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 27: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp walks through the CNN Spin Room ahead of a CNN Presidential Debate on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump will face off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 presidential cycle this evening. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

"I will not be calling a special session of the Georgia General Assembly in order to curtail executive branch powers or debate redistricting changes," Kemp said.

The announcement follows an earlier effort to revisit Georgia's political maps. Kemp called a special session for June after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Louisiana v. Callais, saying Georgia needed new maps before the 2028 elections.

But Republican House leaders declined to take up redistricting during that session, saying lawmakers and the public needed more time to review the ruling and provide input. They instead said they would focus on tax relief and ratifying the state's gas tax suspension.

At the time, Kemp disagreed with delaying the work but acknowledged that drawing voting districts was the Legislature's responsibility.