Gov. Brian Kemp suspends entire Dublin school board amid $20 million financial crisis

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended all seven members of the Dublin City Board of Education as the district works through a multimillion-dollar financial crisis.

Kemp signed an executive order Monday suspending Amanda Smith, John Bell, Jeff Davis, Joanna Glover, Peggy Johnson, James Lanier and Kenny Walters. He also created a committee to recommend temporary replacements for the board.

The action follows an Aug. 12 hearing in which the Georgia Board of Education voted 10-0 to recommend suspending the members. Kemp's order says the hearing was triggered after the district reported that its accreditation status had fallen to the level immediately preceding a loss of accreditation.

The district, which serves about 2,300 students, faces a financial shortfall of about $20 million, according to CBS affiliate WMAZ. The problems surfaced after the district failed to pay $6 million into the state health insurance plan. State auditors later determined that its financial problems were more extensive than initially believed.

The crisis led to the departures of Superintendent Fred Williams and finance director Chad McDaniel. It also forced the district to eliminate programs and cut 46 jobs as it works to remain financially stable, WMAZ reported.

During the state hearing, attorneys representing the school board argued that administrators had misled members and concealed the district's financial condition. State education officials argued that board members knew about the problems and failed to provide adequate financial oversight.

McDaniel invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when questioned during the hearing about information presented to the board during his time as the district's finance director.

Committee will recommend temporary board members

Kemp appointed State Board of Education member Matt Donaldson to lead the five-member Dublin City Board of Education Nominating Committee.

The committee also includes state Sen. Larry Walker, state Rep. Matt Hatchett, former Dublin Mayor Phil Best and community member Edwin May. It will submit nominees to Kemp for appointment as temporary board members.

The executive order does not set a deadline for the committee to submit its recommendations, leaving it unclear when a temporary board could be seated.

WMAZ reports that the suspended members may seek reinstatement between 30 and 60 days after the order. If they do not, their removal becomes permanent.