Girl Scout report examines depression, isolation and safety concerns among Georgia girls

Georgia girls are excelling in the classroom, but many are struggling with their mental health and feeling isolated, according to a new report from two Girl Scout councils.

The State of the Georgia Girl report, developed by Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta and Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, examines challenges involving mental health, social connection, and safety.

Among its findings:

90% of girls graduated from high school last year, outperforming boys by 5 percentage points.

58% of middle and high school girls reported symptoms of depression.

Two-thirds of high school girls lacked a caring adult to talk with about their feelings.

Nearly 1 in 5 middle and high school girls reported seriously considering harming themselves in a 2023-24 survey.

Jai Ferrell, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta, said the councils wanted to understand what is behind those struggles.

"What we needed to do was to get down into the academia and the real reason that our girls are in trouble. Some of it is a self-esteem, some of it is access to resources," Ferrell said.

The councils are using the findings to shape their programs.

"Our girls are smart, but our girls are lonely," Ferrell said. "We have opportunities for girls to connect. We have places for girls to just be themselves."

Following the report, the councils committed to providing 100 free annual Girl Scout memberships across Georgia.

The two councils serve more than 40,000 girls.