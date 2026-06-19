Gilly Brew Bar in Stone Mountain embodies spirit of Juneteenth all year long

Inside a nearly 200-year-old building in downtown Stone Mountain, customers gather over coffee, conversation and community in a space owner Daniel Brown hopes is helping rewrite the city's story.

The building that now houses Gilly Brew Bar was built in 1834 for Stone Mountain's first mayor by enslaved people, according to Brown. Over the years, it has served as a Civil War hospital and the town's first post office before becoming the coffee shop that Brown and his wife opened in honor of his grandfather, Gilbert.

"He was one of very few, like, strong male figures in my life, and after a family trip to Jamaica, when we visited him, he actually encouraged me to push forward with this vision I had for this space," Brown said.

For Brown, opening a Black-owned business inside one of the city's oldest buildings was intentional.

"Stone Mountain doesn't have the best history, so we knew we were up against a lot of tension. It just took willingness to step in and try to bring about good change in the community," he said.

Brown said the journey has not always been easy.

"I'm a Black male, I didn't fit the stereotype. I was a disruption to the community, but I was able to shine a light on some of the issues that were happening behind the scenes," he said.

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Despite those challenges, Brown said he remained committed to the long-term vision.

"I just had to be okay with knowing that this project here was for the long haul," he said.

Rather than focusing on sales, Brown believes the business has become meaningful because of the relationships built inside its walls.

"I think what makes Gilly special isn't the amount of drinks we've sold over the years. It's the conversations we've had over the years," he said.

He added that the coffee shop has become a gathering place for residents who may not have otherwise connected.

"Having that opportunity to provide a third place: an area where neighbors from both sides of the tracks who wouldn't typically interact would come together and over time see their hearts essentially become more soft," Brown said.

Today, Gilly Brew Bar hosts poetry nights, book clubs, art shows, baby showers and music recitals.

For customer Heidi Northover, it has become a family destination.

"When we found this place, it's just such a fun place to come with the kids. The food and the drinks are always delicious, and we just love the people who work here. It always brightens my morning," she said.

Her daughter, Amalia, recalled one of her favorite memories at the shop.

"The time we played music here, I was performing, and I played violin," she said.

Regular customer Amber Young said the atmosphere keeps people coming back.

"I think it's because of the environment, the family-friendliness, the customer service. When you walk in, they're like, 'Hey!' Their food is good, their drinks are good. You can get work done here... I think all of that is a combination of why people like it here," Young said.

Employees say the mission extends beyond serving coffee.

"It's just a space of creativity and positivity. You're allowed to be yourself, even on your worst days, and you don't get judged for it. You can show up and trust that the people behind bar are going to show up for you," barista Shane Ali said.

Employee Alana Miller said operating the business in such a historic building sends an important message.

"I think it's the coolest thing ever because, you know, like you said, it is a space that has a lot of history to it, so it being Black-owned and one of the very few is really a great message that we're sending to the community, showing, you know, that we are here, we show up every day, we showed up with positivity, and we are very driven to build a space that feels inclusive to everyone," Miller said.

As Juneteenth is observed across the country, Brown said the holiday carries particular significance in Stone Mountain.

"Juneteenth, I mean, that's heavy, especially in Stone Mountain," Brown said. "I tell my team all the time, like when you walk into the mayor's house, it's like a protest. Because again, coming into this space is not the norm," he said.

Brown believes Gilly Brew Bar reflects a broader transformation taking place within the community.

"Yeah, I think Gilly is just a reflection of liberation for Stone Mountain, restoration as well, revitalization. We have an opportunity to change the narrative of Stone Mountain Village," he said.

"It's really cool to see how I've been used to somehow bring a light to this community," Brown added.

He also sees the business as an example of the future he hopes for the city.

"We've been paving the way for the beautiful tension of different colorful Lego pieces in town and then using those Lego pieces to create a wonderful, flourishing city," Brown said.

And for anyone wondering where Stone Mountain is headed, his answer is simple: "If you want to see what Stone Mountain will become, come to Gilly."