A historic Stone Mountain building finds new purpose as a community coffee hub Inside one of Stone Mountain's oldest buildings, a Black-owned coffee shop is helping shape a new chapter for the community. Gilly Brew Bar operates inside an 1834 building with a complex history and has become a gathering place where neighbors connect over coffee, conversation and creativity. Owner Daniel Brown says the shop is about more than drinks — it's about building community, fostering inclusion and helping redefine what Stone Mountain can become.