Four Grayson players suspended as Georgia, Florida officials review fight with Miami Carol City

Four Grayson High School football players have been suspended after a postgame altercation with Miami Carol City, and athletic associations in Georgia and Florida say their investigations are continuing.

The Georgia High School Association gave each Grayson player a one-game suspension following its initial review of the incident. The players will miss Friday's region opener against crosstown rival Archer. Their names were not released.

The altercation followed Grayson's 10-9 victory over Carol City on Friday night.

In a joint statement, the GHSA and Florida High School Athletic Association called the conduct "unacceptable" and said it did not reflect the values of school athletics.

"Both associations maintain a zero-tolerance stance toward altercations, bench-clearing incidents, and any actions that escalate into or create the appearance of a brawl," the statement said.

The associations said fights put players, coaches, officials and spectators at risk. They also said participation in high school sports comes with a responsibility to show respect, self-control and good sportsmanship.

Both organizations are reviewing the incident under their respective rules. The GHSA oversees Grayson, while the FHSAA oversees Miami Carol City. The associations said additional action could be taken against their schools or anyone found to have violated their rules.

GHSA Executive Director Tim Scott previously said identifying everyone involved was difficult because the game had ended and no available video showed the entire field.

"The final whistle ends the competition, but the responsibility to demonstrate good sportsmanship does not end with it," Scott said.

GHSA rules require players and coaches to show good sportsmanship before, during and after games, even when officials no longer have authority over the contest.

Before the altercation, Grayson and Carol City played a close defensive game.

Deuce Smith connected with Joey Hunter for a first-quarter touchdown, and Ricardo Martinez made the extra point to give Grayson a 7-0 lead. Martinez added a field goal before halftime to extend the lead to 10-0.

Carol City scored a touchdown after halftime but missed the extra point. The Chiefs later added a field goal, but Grayson held on for the 10-9 victory.

Grayson moved to 3-3 on the season. They'll open Region 4-7A play against crosstown rival Archer at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Archer High School. The Tigers enter the matchup 4-2.