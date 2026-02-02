Georgia's groundhog Beau predicts 6 more weeks of winter at Dauset Trails

Georgia's beloved groundhog, General Beauregard "Beau" Lee, has spoken: six more weeks of winter.

Beau, the state's official weather prognosticator, made his prediction Tuesday at Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson. At 35 years old, Beau is the longest-serving groundhog in Georgia, far older than the average wild groundhog, and enjoys a life of naps, digging tunnels, and indulging in hashbrowns in his mansion, Weathering Heights.

The annual Groundhog Day celebration at Dauset Trails drew community members, local officials, and supporters who applauded the tradition that has brought Georgia together for decades. Speakers highlighted the nature center's history, noting that it operates entirely on private donations and volunteer support, with no state funding.

"This tradition brings together community history and so many people who care deeply about this place," said John Carter, a board member at Dauset Trails. Attendees also thanked staff members Ike and Laura English, who live on-site and help keep the center running year-round.

General Beauregard Lee is Georgia's official weather prognosticator. In some circles, he's also considered the principal prognosticator for the southern USA. Photo courtesy of Dauset Trails Nature Center.

Even Georgia's political figures joined the fun. Burt Jones, lieutenant governor and candidate for governor, was in attendance and shared memories of growing up in the area with local organizers.

After speeches and applause, Beau made his prediction in a ceremonial reading filled with poetic flair. Observing his shadow on the cold February morning, Beau declared, in rhyme, that winter is not done: "The air held its Hush, the chill stood its ground, and there by my feet, my shadow I found. So, spread it statewide. Let the message be true, from porch path and pasture just crossed, silver view. Six more weeks of winter, now patiently wait. With this morning's cold and evening still late. Keep kettles warm and fire steady. Spring will come, but she's not quite ready."

Beau's prediction continues a streak of shadow sightings: in 2025, he also saw his shadow, forecasting more winter.

Yonah, the official North Georgia Wildlife & Safari Park groundhog, did not see his shadow, which means an early spring. He has been predicting the weather on Groundhog Day since 2014.