Georgians frustrated after federal shutdown leaves Atlanta Social Security offices understaffed

After a day without a vote, the Senate will be back on Friday to take up a Republican measure to temporarily extend federal funding and end the federal government shutdown.

Democrats want Republicans to reverse the Medicaid cuts from Trump's July mega-bill and extend tax credits that make some health insurance premiums more affordable. Republicans have dismissed these demands as something to possibly discuss later.

In Atlanta, some residents who tried to file critical paperwork at the Social Security office downtown say they're having a hard time ensuring they get their payments.

CBS News Atlanta saw countless people turned away by security on Thursday. A federal worker said the office is severely understaffed since employees aren't being paid to come to work.

"Y'all got me fired up and mad behind this government," Gary Carney said. He and his son came to the office to sign up for Supplemental Security Income, but they weren't allowed inside.

"What are we supposed to do? What is John Q Public supposed to do when everything is shut down?" Carney asked.

Gary Carney said he was turned away from the Atlanta Social Security office when he and his son went to sign up for Supplemental Security Income. CBS News Atlanta

The office isn't closed, but a Social Security Administration spokesperson said they have reduced services. A federal worker said that only five out of 30 people who were supposed to be in the office came to work on Thursday.

Carney isn't the only person frustrated by the situation. Lithonia resident Dwayne Singleton had driven his mother to the office for help.

"When we spoke to them on the 1-800 line, they basically wasn't giving answers we needed to ask, so we just decided to come down in person and try to get this resolved," Singleton said. "They didn't put her social security on her card this month, so we just came down to see about what the issue is."

Lithonia resident Dwayne Singleton had driven his mother to the office for help with her Social Security payments and had been turned away. CBS News Atlanta

The agency's staff said Georgians could come into the office if they had an appointment, such as Renee Houle's case.

"Wasn't quite sure if they'd be open today, wasn't sure how that was going to work," she said. "I got a confirmation email for my appointment this morning, and it was fine."

Appointments have to be set up weeks in advance, making a long wait even longer.

The Social Security Administration says you can create an account on its website to apply for benefits, but you need an appointment to meet with a representative in person.