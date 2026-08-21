Georgia women's soccer breaks NCAA attendance record in 6-0 victory over James Madison

The University of Georgia women's soccer team broke the NCAA attendance record for men or women with a crowd of 25,433 on Thursday night at Sanford Stadium for a 6-0 victory over James Madison.

Honoka Hamano scored twice for Georgia in the "Soccer in Sanford" match honoring the 30th anniversary of the United States women's gold-medal victory over China in the 1996 Olympics at the iconic 93,033-seat football stadium.

A Georgia soccer player Hailey Gordon dribbles during a game against James Madison at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 during a one-off match commemorates the 30th anniversary of the 1996 Olympic women's soccer gold-medal match played at Sanford Stadium. (Lily Kate Akins/The Red & Black via AP) Lily Kate Akins / AP

The crowd broke the women's mark of 14,410 set in the 1999 NCAA championship between North Carolina and Notre Dame in San Jose, California. The previous overall mark was 22,512 for a 1980 men's game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis between Saint Louis and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

___

See AP's full soccer coverage here