Georgia woman charged in abortion case granted bond as questions grow over murder charge

A Georgia woman facing a rare murder charge tied to an alleged abortion has been granted bond.

Alexia Moore, 31, was granted bond Monday by a judge in Camden County, according to the Georgia Public Defender Council. The court set bond at $1 on the malice murder charge and $2,000 total for two drug-related charges.

Prosecutors agreed Moore was entitled to bond and to an amount she could reasonably pay, the public defender's office said.

Moore had been jailed since early March after police accused her of taking pills to end a pregnancy in violation of Georgia law, which bans most abortions after about six weeks.

Authorities allege Moore was about 22 to 24 weeks pregnant when she went to a hospital in late December, reporting abdominal pain. According to an arrest warrant, she told medical staff she had taken misoprostol, a drug commonly used in medication abortions, along with oxycodone. Investigators said the fetus was delivered alive and survived for about an hour.

The case has drawn national attention because it could be one of the first times a woman in Georgia is prosecuted for murder in connection with ending a pregnancy since the state's 2019 abortion law took effect.

In a statement, the Georgia Public Defender Council said the bond decision reflects the importance of due process.

"Today's decision is a reminder that justice is not served by accusation alone," the agency said. "Our system works best when courts carefully weigh the facts, uphold constitutional protections, and safeguard the rights of every person."

Moore also faces charges of possessing controlled substances, including oxycodone and misoprostol.

The case comes as states across the country navigate legal questions following the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which allowed states like Georgia to enforce stricter abortion laws.

Moore's attorneys have also filed motions seeking a speedy trial as the case moves forward.