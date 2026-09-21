Georgia volleyball star follows sister's path while chasing another title

Winning at Pope High School has become a family tradition for junior volleyball player Wynnie Abney.

The Greyhounds have won six state championships since 2009 and are pursuing their seventh consecutive region title. Abney, who played on Pope's 2024 state championship team as a freshman, is now helping lead another title run.

Pope coach Erica Miller described Abney as one of the team's fiercest competitors, but said she leads with kindness and encouragement.

CBS News Atlanta

That intensity surfaced during a recent match when Pope's energy began to fade. Abney said she challenged her teammates during a timeout and told them losing was not an option.

"We've got to step it up," Abney recalled telling the team in an interview with CBS News Atlanta's Sam Crenshaw. "We're winning this game right now."

Pope went on to win the match.

Abney is also continuing a family legacy. Her older sister, Cooper, spent four years on Pope's varsity team, won a state championship and now plays college volleyball at Eastern Kentucky.

"It's kind of just been cool to follow in her footsteps and be able to see what kind of leader she is," Abney said.

CBS News Atlanta

But Abney is building her own identity as a leader. Miller said this year's team cares about and supports one another while pushing each other to improve every day.

That trust and determination have Pope chasing another championship — with Abney helping set the tone.