Georgia to equip every public school with Narcan by spring 2026

By spring 2026, every Georgia public school will have opioid overdose reversal kits on hand.

The initiative is part of a statewide plan, launched this fall, to curb rising overdose cases in schools.

"The opioid settlement funds give us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to turn tragedy into prevention," said DBHDD Commissioner Kevin Tanner in a statement. "Putting overdose reversal kits in every Georgia school is a practical, compassionate use of those dollars. It means we are giving our educators and communities a fighting chance to stop a preventable death. This initiative is about saving lives before a family or school endures the heartbreak of losing a child."

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to protecting Georgia's students and ensuring every school is prepared to respond in an emergency," said State School Superintendent Richard Woods. "By taking this proactive step, we are helping safeguard the health and safety of every student, educator, and community member across our state."

Funded by opioid settlement dollars administered by the Georgia Opioid Crisis Abatement Trust, the Georgia Overdose Response Partnership ensures school staff are equipped to recognize and respond to an opioid emergency. The effort supports Senate Bill 395, known as "Wesley's Law," which allows schools to obtain and administer opioid antagonists and grants immunity to staff acting in good faith.

More than 2,300 public schools will receive kits beginning this fall. Each kit includes naloxone (Narcan), which can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose and restore breathing, along with protective equipment and instructions for requesting refills.

More than half of Georgia's public schools are already covered after nine regional agencies received the kits. The rest of the state is expected to be covered by spring 2026.

Georgia Regional Service Agencies will also host "stuff-the-box" events where school and community leaders can help assemble the kits.