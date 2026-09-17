Georgia Tech freshman missing after leaving residence hall without belongings

Have you seen Caden Qiao?

Georgia Tech and Atlanta police are asking for the public's help finding a first-year student who has been missing since Sunday evening.

Qiao was last seen at about 6:04 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, heading east on 17th Street from Northside Drive, according to the Georgia Tech Police Department.

Earlier surveillance footage showed Qiao leaving Eighth Street East, a Georgia Tech residence hall at 555 Eighth St., at approximately 5:06 p.m. Police said he left without any personal belongings.

Qiao was wearing a mint green T-shirt, long gray pants and black shoes with white soles when he was last seen.

His family reported him missing at approximately 10 p.m. Monday, police said.

Georgia Tech student Caden Qiao has been missing since Sunday, Sept. 13. Photo courtesy of Georgia Tech University

Since then, Georgia Tech police have worked with the Atlanta Police Department to review surveillance footage and search areas across Atlanta, including Piedmont Park, Buckhead, streets and underpasses. Investigators have also checked hospitals and detention facilities.

Police said they searched Qiao's residence and secured his phone and laptop. Investigators obtained a court order to pursue information from the devices but have not been able to access them because of technical security restrictions.

Authorities are asking the public to review surveillance, doorbell and dash-camera recordings from Sunday evening, particularly footage captured near Northside Drive and Deering Road.

"Our focus is on finding Caden and bringing him home safely," Georgia Tech Police Chief Robert Connolly said. "We are asking members of the Georgia Tech community and the broader Atlanta community to share any information — no matter how small it may seem."

Anyone who saw Qiao or someone matching his description should call Georgia Tech police at 404-894-2500 or 911.