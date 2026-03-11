Georgia teacher, coach arrested in SVU investigation involving minor

A Cobb County teacher has been arrested after police say he is accused of sexual offenses involving a minor.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, 37-year-old Mareno Smith of Acworth was taken into custody following an investigation by the department's Special Victims Unit.

Police said the allegations stem from incidents that occurred while Smith was working as an elementary school teacher in the Cobb County School District. Authorities said he also coached at a local high school at the time of the alleged offenses.

Investigators said the case began after the Special Victims Unit received information about a possible incident involving a minor. Detectives conducted an investigation, obtained arrest warrants, and later took Smith into custody.

Police did not release additional details about the allegations or the victim, citing the ongoing investigation and the sensitive nature of the case.

In a statement, Cobb County police said allegations involving someone in a position of trust, such as a teacher or coach, are taken extremely seriously.

"Allegations of serious crimes involving someone in that role represent a serious concern given the trust families place in those roles," the department said.

Detectives said the investigation remains active and that they are continuing to gather information while working with school officials.

Anyone who may have information related to the case is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department's Special Victims Unit.