Georgia task force to examine Flock camera safeguards after reports of officer misuse

Georgia lawmakers will consider stronger oversight of automated license plate readers after reports that officers across the state used the technology for personal reasons.

State Sen. John Albers, chairman of the Senate Public Safety Committee, said he is working with the Georgia Sheriffs' Association and Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police on a task force focused on the use of Flock Safety cameras.

The group will examine stronger internal controls, clearer training, tighter access rules and routine audits. It will also prepare recommendations for the Georgia General Assembly when lawmakers return in January, according to a news release from Sen. Albers' Office.

"Backing the blue does not mean 'writing a blank check' for government surveillance," Albers wrote. "We do not have to choose between safe communities and individual liberty."

Photo courtesy of Georgia Sen. John Albers Office

The cameras photograph passing vehicles and license plates, allowing police to search for vehicles connected to crimes, stolen vehicles and missing people. Albers said the technology has helped investigators solve cases but acknowledged that some officers have searched the database for acquaintances or romantic partners without a legitimate law enforcement reason.

Albers said those actions violate existing Georgia law and damage public trust. He wants the state to ensure its current rules have meaningful enforcement and that oversight happens regularly instead of only after suspected abuse is uncovered.

Flock has announced several changes in response to the concerns. The company is reducing its recommended default data storage period from 30 days to seven days. It also plans to require automated misuse detection and case numbers for searches by the end of 2026, along with lockouts for accounts showing unusual activity. Existing customers may retain their current storage periods.

Avondale Estates police chief defends Flock camera usage

The statewide debate reached Avondale Estates on Wednesday, where several residents asked city leaders to remove the community's 10 Flock cameras.

Police Chief Harry Hess said the department requires case or 911 call numbers for searches, reviews activity weekly and limits search access based on an officer's role. The city stores camera data for 30 days.

"I can only speak to how the Avondale Estates Police Department utilizes this system and how it benefits our city," Hess said. "I cannot speak to other agencies, other administrators or their policies."

Hess said he plans to participate in the task force through his leadership role with the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. No decision was made Wednesday about Avondale Estates' continued use of the cameras.