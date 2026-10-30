Georgia Supreme Court denies Colt Gray's request to appeal in Apalachee shooting case

The Georgia Supreme Court has denied Colt Gray's request to pursue an appeal in the Apalachee High School shooting case, according to court records.

The court's Oct. 8 order rejected his application for a discretionary appeal, a request for the court to review a lower court's decision. All justices agreed.

Gray pleaded guilty in July to all 55 charges against him, including four counts of malice murder, and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Colt Gray, the 16-year-old Apalachee High School shooting suspect, is led in by deputies for a plea hearing at Barrow County Superior Court in Winder, Ga., on Friday, July 24, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Arvin Temkar

He admitted killing teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo in the Sept. 4, 2024, shooting. Another teacher and eight students were wounded.

Gray was 14 at the time of the attack. His guilty plea eliminated the need for a jury trial.

During sentencing, prosecutors argued that Gray had carefully planned the shooting and sought notoriety. His defense pointed to a troubled childhood, untreated mental illness and progress he had made in custody.

Judge Nicholas Primm acknowledged that adults had failed Gray but said those failures did not excuse his actions.