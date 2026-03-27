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Georgia State Patrol trooper shoots person during Newton County incident, officials say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

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A person has been airlifted for medical treatment after authorities say a Georgia State Patrol trooper shot them during an incident in Newton County.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon near Oak Landing Drive outside of Porterdale, Georgia, officials tells CBS News Atlanta.

While details about the shooting remain limited, the Georgia State Patrol has confirmed that the trooper shot a person the agency described as a "violator" during the incident. No law enforcement officer was injured.

The individual was taken to the nearby Liberty Middle School to be picked up by LifeFlight. Officials have not released their identity or current condition.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the shooting, which is standard procedure.

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