Georgia State Patrol makes hundreds of DUI arrests during Memorial Day travel period

The Georgia State Patrol says its troopers have made hundreds of DUI arrests across the state during the busy Memorial Day weekend.

On Monday morning, the law enforcement agency released updated numbers of arrests, crashes, and deadly incidents on Georgia roads during the holiday travel period.

According to the data, nine people have died in crashes over the weekend - three more than the agency reported on Sunday morning.

Authorities say they have made 259 DUI arrests statewide, as well as issued 433 distracted driving citations and 504 seatbelt citations.

There have been 197 crashes reported in Georgia, with 108 resulting in injuries.

Officials are urging drivers to stay sober when behind the wheel, use their seat belts, and stay focused on the road.

"Every number represents a driver who made the dangerous decision to get behind the wheel impaired. Our message remains the same: don't risk your life or someone else's," the Georgia State Patrol said.