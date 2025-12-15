Georgia State begins construction on new baseball stadium at historic Hank Aaron site

Construction is officially underway on Georgia State University's new baseball stadium, a $15.4 million project being built on historic ground where Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium once stood — the site of Hank Aaron's legendary 715th home run.

The former stadium was demolished in 1997, but its legacy looms large along Hank Aaron Drive. Now, machinery and construction crews are transforming the old baseball diamond into a modern facility that university leaders say will honor the past while investing in the future.

Just across the street, barbers at Clip Culture Barbershop say they've watched the Summerhill neighborhood evolve for years — and they're hopeful the new stadium will bring more foot traffic and business.

"We get a fair amount of traffic already because of how nice the area looks," said Aaron Williams, a barber at the shop. "But yeah, just more traffic, more business. It gives me an opportunity to grow myself, and for more people in the community to see us and just come stop by the shop."

Construction is underway on Georgia State University's new baseball stadium at the site of Hank Aaron's 715th home run. CBS News Atlanta

Williams' colleague, Terry Sanders, said the development reflects broader changes happening throughout the neighborhood.

"Being over here so far, I have seen a lot of different buildings being made and being recreated," Sanders said. "It's just very diverse."

Georgia State plans to relocate the iconic Hank Aaron statue from Center Parc Stadium to the new facility and replace the existing chain-link fence and block wall with a commemorative marker honoring Aaron's record-breaking home run in 1974. The stadium will also feature updated technology, enhanced playing space, and improved seating for fans.

But alongside the excitement, some concerns remain.

Drone footage captures construction on Georgia State University's new baseball stadium at the site of Hank Aaron's 715th home run. CBS News Atlanta

Williams said increased development often comes with unintended consequences — particularly for longtime residents.

"I do worry for the people that live around here," he said. "What if their rent goes up, and it's harder for people to move in? What if the cost of living goes up so high that they can't come by the shop because they're not in walking distance?"

CBS News Atlanta reached out to Georgia State University to address concerns about housing affordability, traffic, and parking in the area. The university has not yet responded.

As construction continues, the project is already stirring strong reactions in Summerhill, balancing optimism about economic growth with questions about how change will impact the people who call the neighborhood home.