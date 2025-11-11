Georgia soldier deployed in Iraq surprises son at school's Veterans Day event

A Veterans Day celebration at a Cobb County school turned into a wonderful surprise for one fourth-grader.

The students at Kemp Elementary in Powder Springs had gathered for the school's annual holiday program to honor those who are serving or who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Principal Dr. Billy Pritz called one of the performers, Amare Gore, to the front to watch a special video from his dad.

Amare's father, Master Sgt. Osei Gore, has been serving in Iraq for the last six months as a member of the Air Force Reserves. He had sent a video to the school saying how he missed his kids and was looking forward to seeing them.

Gore didn't have to wait long.

"I think we have a special visitor with us," Pritz said before the master sergeant walked into the room.

Amare was shocked, taking a moment before tearfully running up to hug his father.

Master Sgt. Osei Gore had an emotional reunion with his son during a Veterans Day gathering. Cobb County School District

The fourth-grader said he knew that he would be watching a message from his dad, but had no idea he'd see him in person.

"I was super surprised," Amare said.

Gore said he was surprised by his son's emotions because Amare didn't cry when he left for his deployment.

"To see how much of an impact your absence is to your children ... I just did not expect to see him in that way," he said.

The pair walked down the hallway in a special procession, thanking the nation's veterans.

Air Force Reserves Master Sgt. Osei Gore and fourth-grader Amare Gore made Kemp Elementary's Veterans Day event one to remember. Cobb County School District

That wasn't the only big surprise Gore had in store on Tuesday. He also went to Lost Mountain Middle School to reunite with his older son, seventh-grader Jayden.

"Being able to have these two by my side now, because I was able to see my wife and daughter last night, to have these two alongside me. I feel complete," Gore said.