Georgia skin cancer specialists share sunscreen advice and debunk myths as summer heats up

You don't have to spend a day at the beach to get too much sun.

A walk along the Atlanta Beltline. Lunch at Piedmont Park. Sitting in rush-hour traffic with the afternoon sun pouring through your windshield.

Dermatologists say all of it adds up.

As another sweltering Georgia summer settles in, two Atlanta skin cancer specialists say a few simple habits and ignoring some persistent myths can dramatically reduce your risk of skin cancer.

Bigger SPF numbers help but only if you use sunscreen correctly.

Dr. Richard Sturm, an adjunct clinical professor of dermatology at Emory University who has treated skin cancer patients for more than four decades, says most people don't apply nearly enough sunscreen to achieve the SPF listed on the bottle.

"I put on the highest number I can grab — SPF 100," Sturm said. "I know I'm not putting on anywhere near that amount, and I'm also not reapplying every 80 minutes like it says on the tube. By the end of the day, if I put on 100, I'm lucky if I have an SPF 4 left on my skin."

His advice is simple: apply sunscreen before going outside and reapply it regularly, especially if you're sweating or spending extended time outdoors.

And don't skip sunscreen just because it's cloudy.

"UV penetrates the clouds," Sturm said. "It doesn't care about the clouds."

Does darker skin need sunscreen?

People with darker skin tones naturally have more melanin, which provides additional protection against ultraviolet radiation and makes skin cancer significantly less common.

Sturm said that over decades of treating tens of thousands of skin cancers, only a handful have occurred in patients with very dark skin.

But he says that's not a reason to skip sunscreen.

Instead, he recommends finding a product you'll actually wear consistently.

For many people with darker skin tones, mineral sunscreens can leave a white cast. In those cases, chemical sunscreens may be more cosmetically appealing and therefore more likely to be used.

"Find one that you like," Sturm said.

Mineral or chemical sunscreen?

Social media has fueled growing concerns about chemical sunscreens, but both dermatologists interviewed for this story say the benefits far outweigh any theoretical risks.

Sturm says the minimal absorption of some chemical sunscreen ingredients is insignificant compared with the well-established dangers of skin cancers such as melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma and basal cell carcinoma.

For people who still prefer to avoid chemical ingredients, Dr. Emily De Golian says mineral sunscreens containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are excellent alternatives because they remain on the surface of the skin instead of being absorbed.

Beware of sunscreen advice on social media

De Golian, who specializes in the surgical removal of skin cancers, says misinformation online has become increasingly common.

One trend she strongly discourages: homemade sunscreen.

"Sunscreen is very specifically formulated to get even coverage of ingredients that protect the skin from the sun," she said. "I don't recommend homemade sunscreens."

She also encourages people to know the warning signs of skin cancer, including pink, pearly bumps that bleed easily or moles and pigmented spots that change in size, color or shape over time.

Myth: Your T-shirt protects you from the sun

Not necessarily.

While specialized sun-protective clothing is designed with ultraviolet-blocking fabrics, an ordinary cotton T-shirt offers surprisingly little protection.

Dermatologists say a typical dry T-shirt provides the equivalent of only about SPF 8 to 10. Once it becomes wet from sweat or water, that protection can drop to roughly SPF 2 to 4.

What about spray sunscreen?

Both dermatologists had similar advice: avoid it if possible.

De Golian says spray sunscreens are often inhaled during application and frequently aren't applied thick enough to provide the SPF listed on the label.

If you choose to use one, never spray it directly onto your face. Instead, spray it into your hands first and then apply it evenly.

Whether you choose a mineral sunscreen or a chemical one, dermatologists agree on one thing: the best sunscreen is the one you'll actually use.

In Georgia, where sunshine is part of daily life nearly year-round, that simple habit could make all the difference decades from now.