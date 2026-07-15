Georgia sheriff indicted by federal grand jury on embezzlement, firearm charges

A federal grand jury has indicted a South Georgia sheriff on multiple extortion and gun charges.

Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is accused of accepting payments from five people in exchange for dismissing pending DUI citations from August 2021 to April 2022.

The indictment also claims that Williams gave a firearm to a person previously convicted of a felony in January 2023.

The grand jury's indictment does not include any additional information about the incidents that allegedly led to the charges.

Williams is facing five counts of extortion under the color of official right and one count of transfer of a firearm to a convicted felon. The extortion charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison as well as financial penalties. Williams faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the firearms charge. There is no parole in the federal system.

Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams was indicted by a federal grand jury. Burke County Sheriff's Office

Williams responded to the indictment on Facebook, writing that he had been advised by his legal team not to discuss any details of the case.

"I want to express my faith in God, and my full confidence and the unwavering support of my family and friends, and my legal defense team. Together, we will answer these charges," he said.

Williams has been sheriff of Burke County since 2017, after he succeeded retiring Sheriff Greg Coursey.