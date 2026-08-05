Georgia sends firefighters to battle wildfires in Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Montana and Idaho

Dozens of Georgia firefighters are heading west to help battle some of the country's largest wildfires after recent rain eased fire danger across much of the state.

The Georgia Forestry Commission announced that 35 wildland firefighters have been deployed to large wildfires across five western states. Nineteen firefighters are serving in Washington, 12 in Oregon, two in Colorado and one each in Montana and Idaho. The agency said recent rainfall across much of Georgia has reduced wildfire activity enough to allow personnel to assist other states, although parts of southeast Georgia remain in drought.

The deployments come as the Pacific Northwest continues to face an active and destructive wildfire season. In Washington, wildfires have burned hundreds of thousands of acres, forced widespread evacuations and damaged hundreds of homes and other structures. Thousands of firefighters from across the country have been mobilized as the state battles multiple large fires under extreme fire conditions.

In Oregon, firefighters continue working on several major incidents, including the Rowe Creek Complex, where multiple fires have merged into a single large wildfire covering more than 200,000 acres. Fire officials say crews are focused on protecting communities and critical transportation corridors as containment efforts continue.

The Georgia Forestry Commission said interstate assistance is a key part of the nation's wildfire response system.

"When Georgia needs help, firefighters from across the country come to our aid," the agency wrote. "When conditions allow, we're proud to return the favor."

The commission thanked the deployed firefighters for representing Georgia "with professionalism, courage and dedication" and wished them a safe return home.